Allen A. Liebman
Allen A. Liebman

Marlboro - Allen A. Liebman, 77, of Marlboro, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. Allen was born in Newark. He was retired as a Control Room Operator for PSE&G in Kearny of 28 1/2 years. Allen was a beloved father, step-father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather. Allen and his wife, Joyce loved to travel across the USA. He had visited 49 of the 50 States. Alaska was their next stop. He loved Country and Doo-Wop music and dining out. Allen was a US Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam War.

Allen was predeceased by his parents Louis and Helen (Urbanowitz) Liebman, and his first wife, Janet M. Liebman in 1993. He is survived by his wife, Joyce M. (DeFilippo) Liebman; daughters Michelle Begonja and Nicole Frizziola; son Jason Liebman and his wife, Lisa of Jackson; stepsons Richard Chippero and Vincent Ciccarelli; brothers Ira and Robert Liebman of Union; grandchildren Daniel Begonja and fiance Meredith, John Begonja of Manahawkin, Jordyn Frizziola of Jackson, Gabriella Santos of Guam, great-granddaughter Violet Begonja of Manahawkin, and his dog Gigi.

Friends and family are invited to visit on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at the Freeman Funeral Home, 344 U.S. 9, Manalapan, NJ. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at St. Gabriel's Cemetery. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
(732) 972-8484
