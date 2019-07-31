Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
3010 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-5700
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
3010 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
Allen C. Haller Obituary
Allen C. Haller

Manchester - Allen Haller, 75 of Manchester passed away peacefully Wednesday July 24th at home. Born on Staten Island to Fred and Molly (Stark) Haller. He graduated from Curtiss High School in 1961. His retail career included Robert Hall Clothes, JC Penney, and Kinney Shoes. In 1989 he started his property management career in Lakewood NJ managing many communities until his retirement in 2018.

On Staten Island he was a member of the Knights of Pythias. Moving to NJ in 1973 he became a founding father of Independence Lodge 76. He moved through the ranks becoming Chancellor Commander and in 2017 became Grand Chancellor of the State of NJ. He was an active member of the Lakewood NJ community serving on the Coventry Square board of directors, the Housing Commission, Shade Tree Commission, and Lakewood Board of Education.

He enjoyed time with his family especially his granddaughters who were the light of his life.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years Merri, Son Fred and his wife Donna, and Granddaughters Madeline and Katelyn, his sister Harriett Liss and her husband Victor, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held at Anderson and Campbell funeral home in Manchester NJ on Saturday, August 3rd from 1 to 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Deborah Hospital Foundation, 212 Trenton Rd, Browns Mills NJ 08015. Online Condolences may be sent by visiting www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 31, 2019
