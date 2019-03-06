|
|
Allen Egerton Boyles
Belton - Allen Egerton Boyles, 88, of Belton passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Baylor-Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas.
Allen was born on August 9, 1930 in Dallas, Texas He attended the College of Texas at Arlington followed by a career with his father's refrigeration company in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. He was a member of the US Army being honorably discharged in 1955. His career also included working as an engineer for the CECOM in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. Allen was a proud American who reveled in engaging in political debate. A daily newspaper reader, he was known to often submit a "letter to the editor".
Allen was preceded in death by a brother Reginald Charles Boyles of California in 2005. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Kim Boyles of Belton; a son Chuck Boyles and his wife Gina of Brick, New Jersey; daughters Barbara Boyles McEvoy and her husband Tom of Little Silver, New Jersey; and Sandra Parker and her husband Jason of Belton. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren: Kevin Boyles, Joseph Boyles, Marissa Boyles,Robert McEvoy, Claire McEvoy, and Braeden Parker.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to either the Alzheimer's Foundation of America https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/ or to Baylor Scott & White Health of Central Texas https://ctxfoundation.bswhealth.com/ways-to-give/donate.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, Texas is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 6, 2019