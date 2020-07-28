1/
Allen J. Verge
Allen J. Verge

Forked River - Allen J. Verge age 60 of Forked River, surrounded by the love of his wife and daughters went home peacefully to be with the Lord on July 27, 2020. Allen was born in Canada, came to New Jersey in 1962, and his family settled in Forked River in 1969. Allen was a Custom Home Builder who learned the trade from his father. Allen was a member at Emmanuel Community Church in Bayville. Allen was a kind and loving man who loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed RV traveling, finding new places to dine, motorcycle rides, and driving around town with his brother, David checking on homes which they built.

Allen is predeceased by his parents, Reginald and Shirley, brother, Glenn, and sister in law, Diane. He is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years Betsy, his two daughters Melissa and her husband, Nick Loutas and Jennifer and her husband, Dennis Miller, seven grandchildren: Mikayla, Nickolas, Riley, Julianna, Dakota, Charlotte, and Sophia, his siblings: Patricia (Ronald) Karchik, Linda Sloane, Brian (Patti) Verge, Eric (Susan) Verge, Anne Marie (Greg) Argenziano, David (Jane) Verge, Monique Verge, and Marjolein Verge. Allen is also survived by many loving family members and friends.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5 pm until the time of service at 7 pm at Emmanuel Community Church, 331 Wheaton Ave, Bayville, NJ 08721. Interment will be held at 10:15 am at Good Luck Cemetery Lanoka Harbor, please meet at Riggs Funeral Home Rt. 9, Forked River at 9:45 am for procession to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Emmanuel Community Church in Allen's memory.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Emmanuel Community Church
JUL
30
Service
07:00 PM
Emmanuel Community Church
