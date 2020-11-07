1/
Allen R. Kowtko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen R. Kowtko

Eatontown - Allen R. Kowtko, 69, passed away suddenly on November 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Linda and sons, Marc and Patrik. Lavallette was his second home. Services will be at Timothy E. Ryan Funeral Home on Thursday, November 12, from 3pm to 7pm. Mass will be at St. Pio's Church on Friday, November 13 at 10am.

Details are:

Services: Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 706 Highway 35N, Lavallette, NJ.

Catholic Mass: St Pio of Pietrelcina RC Church, 103 Washington Ave, Lavallette, NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Service
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Pio of Pietrelcina RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
706 Highway 35 North
Lavallette, NJ 08735
(732) 793-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved