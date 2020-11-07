Allen R. Kowtko



Eatontown - Allen R. Kowtko, 69, passed away suddenly on November 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Linda and sons, Marc and Patrik. Lavallette was his second home. Services will be at Timothy E. Ryan Funeral Home on Thursday, November 12, from 3pm to 7pm. Mass will be at St. Pio's Church on Friday, November 13 at 10am.



Details are:



Services: Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 706 Highway 35N, Lavallette, NJ.



Catholic Mass: St Pio of Pietrelcina RC Church, 103 Washington Ave, Lavallette, NJ.









