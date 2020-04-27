Services
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
(609) 296-2414
Allen W. (Big Al) JIllson Sr.


1948 - 2020
Allen W. (Big Al) JIllson Sr. Obituary
Allen W. Sr. (Big Al) JIllson

Tuckerton - Allen Jillson Sr., (Big Al) 71 of Tuckerton, New Jersey passed away on April 24, 2020 peacefully at home.

He was born to parents Violet and Alvin Jillson on October 2, 1948 in Tuckerton, New Jersey. Allen graduated Southern Regional High School in 1967. At 18 years of age Allen signed to the Atlanta Braves as a pitcher. He spent two unforgettable years with The Braves. In 1969 Allen was drafted into the United States Army. Allen received a Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal 1st Award, and Purple Heart. Allen settled back in his home town of Tuckerton, New Jersey where he worked for 27 years at the Ocean County Road Department.

Allen is survived by his son Allen Jillson Jr and wife Kelley Jillson, granddaughters Samantha and Sadie; daughter Stephanie Fontanes and husband Brian Fontanes, granddaughter Alana; brother Alvie Jillson and wife Pattie; brother Arthur Jillson and wife Dutchie Jillson; brother David Jillson and wife Ann. Allen is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Allen was predeceased by parents Violet and Alvin, sister Claire, brother Alfred.

Big Al was a well-known resident of Tuckerton. He could be seen at any given morning at L&M Deli with his breakfast club or walking around town running errands. Allen was a friendly, kind, soul and will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life service will be planned after the COVID pandemic has passed.

WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolence and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Beach Haven Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020
