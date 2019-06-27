|
Allie Rose Zambito
- - Allie Rose Zambito, 24, of Barnegat Light and Bayville, NJ passed away unexpectedly on June 21, 2019.
She is survived by her parents, Ed and Linda Zambito, her sister, Jennie Ivey, brother-in-law, Bill Ivey, her nieces, Zoie & Sophie Ivey and the love of her life, Patrick Teevan.
Allie would want for others to live as she lived, and pass on love to the fullest extent. Thus, in lieu of flowers please help the Zambito Family create a scholarship in Allie's honor to be used to help others complete their pursuit of a physical therapy doctorate. If you would like to contribute, please make checks payable to Wells Fargo Advisors and mail to Kathleen A. Browning Sheridan, Esq. PC, 382 West 9th Street, Suite 6, Ship Bottom, NJ 08008. Please note on the check "Allie Zambito Scholarship".
Allie's celebration of life will be held from 4:30-6:00pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019 on 25th Street beach in Barnegat Light, NJ, 08006. In case of rain, we will gather on June 30th.
To leave online remembrances and kind words of encouragement for the family, please visit www.shinnfuneralhome.com
The Thos L. Shinn Funeral Home, 10 Hilliard Dr., Manahawkin, NJ was entrusted with the arrangements
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 27, 2019