Alma F. Schreiber Obituary
Alma F. Schreiber

Freehold - Alma F. Schreiber of Freehold, formerly of Maplewood passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the age of 87.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Waitt Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 501 Highway 79 Morganville, N.J. Funeral Services will be held in the funeral home on Monday at 10:00 a.m. There will be an Order of the Eastern Star Service on Sunday at 4:00 p.m.

Please visit www.waittfh.com for complete details and directions.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -