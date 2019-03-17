|
Alma G. Tilghman
- - Alma G. Tilghman was the eldest of seven children born to the late Issac & Pallie Taylor on August 22, 1926. She died peacefully on February 23, 2019 at age 92. Throughout her life she was known for the kindness and beauty she possessed both inside and out and her positive attitude.
Alma attended Paine College, where she met and later married Clarence Tilghman. Their marriage produced three daughters, Dealy Doe-eyes, Cheryl and Carol. With her youngest daughter in middle school, Alma began a career in public relations at utility companies in California and N.Y. After her retirement she worked part-time at Sterns. She enjoyed making 'gifts' and became an accomplished ceramicist.
Alma was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and was privileged to be a full-time preacher or pioneer for many years and a tour guide at the Stanley Theater Assembly Hall in Jersey City, NJ.
Alma Tilghman leaves a legacy of love for her three daughters, Dealy, Cheryl and Carol, her two sons-in-law, Johnny and Bob, two grandchildren, Kendlee and Claresse; two brothers, Fred Lee and Harold, one sister, Mildred and a host of nieces and nephews along with a huge spiritual family.
We will miss the love & joy she bought to the lives of all she met.
A Memorial for Alma Tilghman will be given at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 6 Valley Road, Jackson, NJ., March 23, 2019 at 3:00 pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019