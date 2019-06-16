|
Alma Jean Towler
Oceanport - September 26, 1940 - June 5, 2019
Alma Jean Towler, 78, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 5, after a brave battle with cancer. Alma was born on September 26, 1940, in West Point, GA to Willie Cliff Hodo and Willie Lean Robinson Hodo. She attended West Point Public Schools and graduated from Harrison High School in 1958. After graduation, she moved to Long Branch, NJ. Alma married Marvin Towler on August 27, 1961. Marvin and Alma were married for over 50 years until Marvin's death in 2012. Their union was blessed with two children, Jennifer and Marvin John. Alma dedicated her life to Jehovah and was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1969. She enjoyed attending her meetings, engaging in her ministry and helping others to know Bible truths. She was employed as a home health aide with Family & Children's Services. She was eventually promoted to Intake Coordinator and later retired. Alma hoped that her family would not weep at her passing away, but rather have a good laugh remembering some of her unique ways of doing things. As a mother, grandmother, sister, great grandmother, aunt and friend, her beautiful smile, laugh and genuine concern for others will be missed by all those to whom she was dear. Alma was predeceased by her husband, Marvin Towler, her parents, Willie Cliff Hodo and Willie Lean Robinson Hodo, her sister, Ernestine Hodo and her brother, Ronnie Hodo. She is survived by her children: Jennifer Towler, Marvin John Towler and his wife Pamela Joyce; grandchildren: Jasmine Towler, Cherise Schanck, Brandi Grant and Chaya Smyth; great-grandson: Gavin Bryce Covington; sisters: Barbara Grissom and Chantell Hodo; brother: Willie Hodo Jr.; sisters-in-law: Mary and Phyllis Towler and many relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 5 pm at Lawson Funeral Home, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 16, 2019