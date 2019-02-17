|
|
Alma June Jones
Red Bank - Alma June Jones, 95, of Red Bank, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019. She was born in Atlantic Highlands to the late Ira Letts and Winefred Kelly Letts. June was a lifetime member of the First Reformed Church of Tinton Falls. She enjoyed listening to political news, reading numerous books each week, and spending time with family and friends. She was loved and admired by everyone she knew.
She is predeceased by her husband Clarence (Sonny) Jones in 1987, and four brothers and five sisters. She is survived by her daughters Pat Caswell and husband Rick, and Debra Tillotson. June leaves behind grandchildren Robert Tillotson and Devon Havey, and four loving great-grandchildren... Eva, Kosta, Julian, and Bradley. Also surviving are two nephews Eddie West and Kevin Shope.
Entombment will be held at the Fair View Cemetery in Middletown on Saturday February 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Alma's memory to United War Veteran's Council, 245 W. Houston St. #208, New York, NY 10007. Please visit Alma's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 17, 2019