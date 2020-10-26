Alois C Neuhaus " Butch"
Wall Twp - Alois C Neuhaus " Butch", 79, of Wall Twp., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on October 24, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Butch was a Graphic Artist and the owner of ACN Graphics in Spring Lake and Wall Twp.
He was a member of the Communication International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 612M of West Caldwell. He was a member of the Freehold Arts Society and the Old Wall Historical Society. An active member of the Democratic Party, Butch was the past Democratic Municipal Chairman of Wall Twp. and was past president of the Wall Twp. Democratic Club as well as a member of the Democratic County Committee in Wall Twp. for over 40 years. Burg was a
Aide de Camp to the 2019 Grand Marshal of the Belmar Saint Patrick's Day Parade.
He was a parishioner of Holy Innocents RC Church in Neptune where he volunteered for the Saint Vincent DePaul Society.
Butch was born in Trenton and lived in Belmar before moving to Wall Twp. in 1960.
He was predeceased by his parents, Alois and Gudrun Neuhaus and his sister Theresa Hagel.
Butch is survived by his wife Mary Grace Neuhaus, his children and their spouses, Michael and Stephanie Neuhaus of Bordentown, Jason and Laura Neuhaus of Brooklyn ,Jennifer and George Burns of Howell, Veronica Humphrey and her fiance' John Rod of Freehold, Catherine and John Gray of Wall Twp., Michael and Erin DeLuca of Neptune and Allison Benyola of Brick, two sisters and their spouses, Barbara and Lou Prigge and Joan and Robert Tracy.
He will be dearly missed by his 8 grandchildren and his dog Jersey Girl.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 29 at 11:00AM at Holy Innocents RC Church, Neptune NJ.Private Committal to follow at Saint Catharine Cemetery, Sea Girt.
In lieu of flowers donations to the American Heart Association
or Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital would be greatly appreciated.
