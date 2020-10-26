1/1
Alois C. "Butch" Neuhaus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alois C Neuhaus " Butch"

Wall Twp - Alois C Neuhaus " Butch", 79, of Wall Twp., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on October 24, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Butch was a Graphic Artist and the owner of ACN Graphics in Spring Lake and Wall Twp.

He was a member of the Communication International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 612M of West Caldwell. He was a member of the Freehold Arts Society and the Old Wall Historical Society. An active member of the Democratic Party, Butch was the past Democratic Municipal Chairman of Wall Twp. and was past president of the Wall Twp. Democratic Club as well as a member of the Democratic County Committee in Wall Twp. for over 40 years. Burg was a

Aide de Camp to the 2019 Grand Marshal of the Belmar Saint Patrick's Day Parade.

He was a parishioner of Holy Innocents RC Church in Neptune where he volunteered for the Saint Vincent DePaul Society.

Butch was born in Trenton and lived in Belmar before moving to Wall Twp. in 1960.

He was predeceased by his parents, Alois and Gudrun Neuhaus and his sister Theresa Hagel.

Butch is survived by his wife Mary Grace Neuhaus, his children and their spouses, Michael and Stephanie Neuhaus of Bordentown, Jason and Laura Neuhaus of Brooklyn ,Jennifer and George Burns of Howell, Veronica Humphrey and her fiance' John Rod of Freehold, Catherine and John Gray of Wall Twp., Michael and Erin DeLuca of Neptune and Allison Benyola of Brick, two sisters and their spouses, Barbara and Lou Prigge and Joan and Robert Tracy.

He will be dearly missed by his 8 grandchildren and his dog Jersey Girl.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 29 at 11:00AM at Holy Innocents RC Church, Neptune NJ.Private Committal to follow at Saint Catharine Cemetery, Sea Girt.

In lieu of flowers donations to the American Heart Association or Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital would be greatly appreciated.

For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Innocents RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
732-681-3900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved