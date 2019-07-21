Services
Fallon Funeral Home
157 Bowers St
Jersey City, NJ 07307
(201) 659-0579
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name Cemetery
Jersey City, NJ
View Map
Lake Como - Aloysius Tattam, 92, of Lake Como, NJ formerly of Jersey City, NJ died peacefully on Wednesday, 7/17/19. He was born in Jersey City and lived here most of his life; retiring to Lake Como in 1991. Aloysius was a commercial banker for NatWest Bank in NYC for many years. He was an active alumnus of Xavier High School, NYC, parishioner of St. Rose Church in Belmar, NJ and a veteran of the Navy during WWII. Aloysius was predeceased by his wife, Mary (nee Brady); surviving are his 2 sons, Kevin and Timothy. A Graveside Service will take place on Monday, 7/22/19 at 11 AM at Holy Name Cemetery, JCNJ. No Visitation at Funeral Home. Arrangements by Fallon Funeral Home (www.FallonFuneralHome.com), 157 Bowers St., JCNJ, 07307.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 21, 2019
