Altamease Young
Neptune City -
Altamease Lucy Young, 91, of Neptune City passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Coral Harbor Rehab.
Altamease was born in Leesburg, Florida before moving to Asbury Park where she was a longtime resident.
Altamease was predeceased by her son Robert Young. She leaves to mourn, two daughters Sheryl Leaks and her husband, Arthur, and Sandra Thomas. She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her many friends and admirers.
Services are private under the direction of Ely Funeral Home, Neptune.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 2, 2019