Lakewood Funeral Home
6250 U.S. Route 9
Howell, NJ 07731
(732) 363-6565
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6250 U.S. Route 9
Howell, NJ 07731
Althea Gail Haskins


1957 - 2019
Althea Gail Haskins Obituary
Althea Gail Haskins

Kissimmee, FL - Althea Gail Haskins, 61, departed this life on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was born in Jacksonville, FL and resided in Matawan before moving to Lakewood in 1988.

She was pre-deceased by her husband Kenneth Lee Haskins, her mother Jane Lee Bellamy, and her father Albert H Ballamy. Surving are 5 children, Tyesha, Luciana, Kenneth JR, Lamont, and Aletha. A brother Lasalle, 2 sisters Annabelle, Leola; 19 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held on July 2nd 2019 from 12 Noon until the Funeral Service at 1 PM at the Lakewood Funeral Home, 6250 Highway 9 South, Howell NJ 07731.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 30, 2019
