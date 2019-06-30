|
|
Althea Gail Haskins
Kissimmee, FL - Althea Gail Haskins, 61, departed this life on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was born in Jacksonville, FL and resided in Matawan before moving to Lakewood in 1988.
She was pre-deceased by her husband Kenneth Lee Haskins, her mother Jane Lee Bellamy, and her father Albert H Ballamy. Surving are 5 children, Tyesha, Luciana, Kenneth JR, Lamont, and Aletha. A brother Lasalle, 2 sisters Annabelle, Leola; 19 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held on July 2nd 2019 from 12 Noon until the Funeral Service at 1 PM at the Lakewood Funeral Home, 6250 Highway 9 South, Howell NJ 07731.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 30, 2019