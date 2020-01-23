|
Alton Simmons
Neptune - Alton Simmons, 81 of Neptune passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born on June 25, 1938 in Amsterdam, GA. Alton leaves to mourn his beloved wife Sandra Simmons; two children Alicia Spraulding and William Lee Simmons; 4 grandchildren Gary, Isaire, Alandre and Dyon; 7 great-grandchildren Zariah, Masyn, Zyemira, Zhuri, Ishanie, Ariana and Ayde; sister Helen Wilmore and a host of nieces, nephews, aunt, cousins and friends. Visitation is Sunday January 26th from 2 pm until the funeral service at 3 pm at Mt. Olive Holy Temple, 10 Atkins Ave., Neptune. Interment will be on Tuesday, January 28th. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, is in charge of arrangements.
