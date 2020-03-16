|
Alvarez Meyers
Marlboro - Alvarez "Al" Raymond Meyers, 93, of Marlboro, NJ passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, March 14th, 2020. Al was born on September 5th, 1926 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Mabel Irene Epps and Alvin Joseph Meyers. Al was a devout Catholic and actually studied to enter the priesthood during his high school years. However, when World War II broke out, he enlisted to serve in the United States Navy. Al served from 1944 until his honorable discharge in 1946, after which he enrolled at New York University under the GI Bill and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance. After graduating from NYU, he worked in the New York Financial District at American Bank & Trust Company where he rose to the position of Vice President, and where he eventually met the love of his life, Helen Anne Meyers.
Al and Helen were married on September 8th, 1956. The couple lived in Brooklyn, NY where they raised four sons: Michael, John, Richard, and Keith. When their sons were grown, they moved to Marlboro, NJ where Al retired shortly after.
Al was the purest of souls and had an uplifting effect on those he touched during his life. He was always an active member of the community and volunteered often through the years serving as a member of the Knights of Columbus, lector at Sunday mass, Bingo caller, Cub Scout leader, Eucharistic Minister, Centra State Hospital volunteer, and faithful Saint Gabriel's Church parishioner. Al was also an avid sports fan and a die-hard Yankees fan who rarely missed watching a game. In fact, Yankees Encore games were a TV regular in his household. Al also enjoyed traveling the world, singing, reading, ballroom dancing, and crossword puzzles.
Alvarez was predeceased by Helen, his devoted wife of 62 years, and is survived by his sons: Michael, and his wife Yanira, John, Richard and Keith, as well as his eight granddaughters: Samantha, Ashley, Lauren, Shannon, Carly, Micaela, Erin, and Sarah who will always remember him dearly as their "Pop-Pop".
A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, March 18th at 10:30am at St. Gabriel's Historic Church in Marlboro, NJ. A private entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020