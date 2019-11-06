|
Dr. Alvin H. Fried
Ocean - It's with profound sadness we announce that Dr. Alvin "Al" Fried (a.k.a "Pop-Pop"), 87, passed away Tuesday November 5th, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. He was surrounded by his loving family and went to his eternal rest peacefully.
Al battled leukemia but didn't let that change his upbeat and optimistic personality.
He leaves his wife of 20 years, Vivian (Vitale) Fried, daughter Debra (Jeffrey) Berlin, his son Stephen (Angela) Fried, grandchildren Jessica (David Meier) and Scott Berlin, Deanna, Jennifer, and Matthew Fried, and mother-in-law Jean Vitale. Extended family members include Jarrod Blum (Danielle), Jamie Blum (Alan Salvestrini), and grandchildren Taylor-Paige and Aaron Blum along with many other extended family members and close friends. His wife of 40 years, Helen (Rochestie), preceded him in death in 1996.
Al was born in Trenton NJ in 1932 to Charles and Kitty Fried. He graduated from Trenton High school in 1951 and was accepted into Princeton University, graduating Cum Laude in 1953. In 1957, he received his medical degree from Yale University School of Medicine and performed his residency and internship at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY. He has published articles in the American Journal of the Medical Sciences and American Journal of Medical Quality, amongst others. Dr. Fried served his country as a Captain and Internist in the United States Army Medical Corps from July 1961 to June of 1963.
Al was an accomplished Internist with a specialty in diabetes and hypoglycemia. He established his medical practice of over 40 years in West Long Branch in 1963 and also pursued his passion for research. He was associated with Monmouth Medical Center and held the American Medical Association Physician's Recognition Award since its inception. He maintained professional relationships over a span of 40 years with Healthcare Quality Strategies, Inc. (HQSI) as a member of its Executive Board, Peer Review Organization (PRO), and Med Metrix. He also sat on several boards in both a professional and charitable capacity, including the West Long Branch Board of Education. In addition to being a pillar of the community, Al was instrumental in working with the to create Helen's Room at the Society's office at Manasquan, NJ to honor his late wife and her enormous charitable contributions to the during her life. He was also a member of Temple Beth Miriam for over 40 years.
It was hard not to have a smile when Al pulled out his violin at gatherings for command performances. He loved playing tennis, bocce, and cards with his friends at the Rolling Meadows community in addition to collecting stamps and coins. His love of research wasn't limited to the medical field, however, as he loved using his abilities to study and analyze the stock market, choosing which team would win a football game and, of course (well known to friends and family alike), answering trivia questions on his beloved Jeopardy. He liked to show how confident he was completing the Sunday New York Times crossword using an ink pen (but he never mentioned the pen was erasable.)
His intelligence and love of life will resonate for many years to come. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and all those who loved him.
"Alex, I will take Memories for $1000."
"The question is: 'When Irving Berlin wrote "the song is ended but the melody lingers on...," to whom may he be referring?"
"Who is Dr. Alvin H. Fried, Alex?"
A funeral service will be held on Friday November 8 at 12:00 PM at Temple Beth Miriam in Elberon. Interment will be at the Temple Beth Miriam Cemetery in Neptune. The family is requesting donations to (donate.lls.org) in lieu of flowers.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019