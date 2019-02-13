Services
Alvin Kurzweil
More Obituaries for Alvin Kurzweil
Alvin Kurzweil


Alvin Kurzweil Obituary
Alvin Kurzweil

Whiting - Alvin S. Kurzweil, 87, of Whiting, passed away peacefully Friday, February 8, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and a Technical Writer at Fort Monmouth for 35 years before retiring. He had a deep love for his family. He was an avid orchid grower and enjoyed playing tennis. Alvin is survived by his devoted wife Alexandria of 33 years. He is also survived by his daughters, Erica Schneider and her husband Alan, Julie Pfister-Cohen and her husband Ted Cohen, Nancy Kurzweil and grand dog Izzy, and a stepdaughter Dawn Corby and her husband Stuart. Alvin is also survived by grandchildren, Jordan Schneider and his wife Sara, Jocelyn Schneider, Daniel Pfister, Molly Pfister, Brett Pfister, Candace Senatore and Will Herman. There is also 2 great granddaughters Haley and Emma Herman. Committal Services will be Friday, February 15 at 11am in the Chapel at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C .Doyle NJ Veterans Memorial Cemetery 350 Provinceline Rd. Wrightstown, NJ 08562. The family respectfully requests considering a donation in Alvin's name to Alpha Bravo Canine Service Dogs for US Military Veterans, P.O. Box 16030 Philadelphia, PA 19114 or go to [email protected]
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 13, 2019
