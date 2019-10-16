|
Alvina Daisy Shafto
Lincroft - Alvina Daisy Shafto, Lincroft, NJ, was born on November 5th in Brooklyn, New York. She was the second youngest of eight siblings. Her mother, Catherine Roehrig, died when Alvina was 15; which left her as the devoted caretaker for her father Leonard.
When Alvina was in her twenties--much to her father's disapproval--she took a trip with her sister Catherine to the Jersey Shore for the weekend. While on their weekend excursion she met a bartender, Warren "Buddy" Shafto, of Tinton Falls, who on weekends worked at the former "Joey Miles" on First Avenue in Atlantic Highlands. The two instantly fell in love and wrote letters back and forth until Buddy proposed to her and they got married. Alvina and Buddy had one daughter, Karen (Shafto) York, of Rumson, NJ. Buddy passed away on April 21, 1979.
Alvina loved to crochet blankets, collect salt and pepper shakers, and enjoyed her weekly shopping excursions during the week. She never missed an opportunity pass up her favorite dinner meal of fried shrimp at any restaurant. Alvina was proud of her ability to live independently and walk just about anywhere up until this year when she became ill.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and loyal friend. She is survived by her Daughter Karen York, Son-in-Law Donald York; Grandson Lt. Christopher York; Granddaughter-in-law Carly York; Great-Granddaughter Madison York and Step-Great- Grandsons Alistair and Colin Hall.
A funeral service will be at Thompson Memorial Home in Red Bank, on Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at 1:30 pm with internment to follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019