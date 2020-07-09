Alvina Johnson
Matawan - Alvina Johnson, 74, a lifelong Matawan resident, passed away at home on July 5, 2020. Alvina was born in 1945 to Alvin J. and Ruth (Holman) McDonald
Alvina was a lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Matawan where she served on the Altar Guild and the Order of the Eastern Star. In addition, she was a longtime member of the Matawan Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary, the Matawan Regional High School Hall of Fame committee and a lifetime animal lover of dogs, cats and so many more. She will be missed.
She was predeceased by her parents and in 1998 by her beloved husband, Edwin Charles Johnson.
Alvina is survived by her sisters; Peggy Lint of Riverdale Park, MD, Ruth Haffield of Laurel, MD and Susan McDonald of Vero Beach, FL, nieces and nephews; Ellie Stock and husband Pete, Suzie Boltz, Sarah Runyon and husband TJ, Katharine Stock and fiancée Julia, Will Stock and wife Breanna, Nick Boltz and wife Gracia, Max Boltz and wife Sarah and Katie Boltz.
Private services were held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alvina's memory through her personal memorial donation page at www.inmemof.org/alvina-johnson
for Trinity Episcopal Church of Matawan or American Diabetes Association.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.bedlefuneralhomes.com
