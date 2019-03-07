|
Alvina (Roberts) Maren
- - Alvina (Roberts) Maren died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. She was 83.
Alvina was born on December 25, 1935 a daughter to the late Martha (Humpert) and Austin Roberts, was raised in West New York living in Manchester and Stirling before moving to Whiting 3 years ago.
She began her work for Metropolitan Life then worked for Maxwell House and McCrory's before working for SARCO in Stirling, NJ
She was a member of the Red Hats of Leisure Knoll in Manchester, NJ was an avid Bowler, Golfer and loved to play cards and tiles with a passion for Mahjong and pinochle
She was predeceased by her husband Leo Maren Jr., her son Leo III, and her brothers Vernon and Lyman Roberts.
Alvina is survived by her 3 sons Robert and his wife Jane of Long Valley, NJ, Thomas and his wife Marie of Washington, NJ, and Peter and his wife Kelly of South Plainfield, NJ. She had 4 grandchildren Justine, Alexis, Katie, and Emily.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 4 - 8 PM at the Valley Memorial Funeral Home 1012 Valley Rd., Gillette, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday 10:00 AM at St. Vincent de Paul RC Church in Stirling, NJ. Interment will follow at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery, Stirling. For more information and online condolences visit valleymemorialfuneralhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 7, 2019