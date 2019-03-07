Services
Valley Memorial Funeral Home
1012 Valley Rd.
Gillette, NJ 07933
(908) 647-1603
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valley Memorial Funeral Home
1012 Valley Rd.
Gillette, NJ 07933
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul RC Church
Stirling, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvina Maren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvina (Roberts) Maren


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alvina (Roberts) Maren Obituary
Alvina (Roberts) Maren

- - Alvina (Roberts) Maren died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. She was 83.

Alvina was born on December 25, 1935 a daughter to the late Martha (Humpert) and Austin Roberts, was raised in West New York living in Manchester and Stirling before moving to Whiting 3 years ago.

She began her work for Metropolitan Life then worked for Maxwell House and McCrory's before working for SARCO in Stirling, NJ

She was a member of the Red Hats of Leisure Knoll in Manchester, NJ was an avid Bowler, Golfer and loved to play cards and tiles with a passion for Mahjong and pinochle

She was predeceased by her husband Leo Maren Jr., her son Leo III, and her brothers Vernon and Lyman Roberts.

Alvina is survived by her 3 sons Robert and his wife Jane of Long Valley, NJ, Thomas and his wife Marie of Washington, NJ, and Peter and his wife Kelly of South Plainfield, NJ. She had 4 grandchildren Justine, Alexis, Katie, and Emily.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 4 - 8 PM at the Valley Memorial Funeral Home 1012 Valley Rd., Gillette, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday 10:00 AM at St. Vincent de Paul RC Church in Stirling, NJ. Interment will follow at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery, Stirling. For more information and online condolences visit valleymemorialfuneralhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Valley Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now