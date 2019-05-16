|
Alyce Ann Coeyman
Brick - Alyce Ann Cassie Coeyman, 65, of Brick, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Born in Montclair, she lived there, Asbury Park, Belmar, and has lived in Brick for thirty-nine years. Alyce Ann worked as a travel agent for Sunrise Travel Center, Sea Girt, for over twenty years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, loved the beach and black Labrador Retrievers.
She was predeceased by her son, Andrew A. Coeyman; her mother, Jacqueline (Proto) Cassie; and by her grandson, Alexander Coeyman.
Surviving are her beloved husband of nearly forty-nine years, Andrew R. Coeyman; father, William Cassie; and brother, Billy Cassie and his wife, Sharon. Also surviving are five grandchildren, James Myers, Kaitlyn Ferrara, Matthew Coeyman, and Andrew Coeyman; two great-grandchildren, Kai Alexander Murphy and Lilliana Teyssier; nieces and nephews, Kristin Larsen and husband, Jonathan, Lauren Boutilier and husband, André, Caitlyn Roslonski; Amy Ridgeway and husband, Tyler; and Bill Cassie; great-nieces and nephews, Blake and Brynn Ridgeway; and Magdalena Larsen; and her canine companion, "Grady."
Visitation will be from 2 - 4 p.m., Saturday, May 18 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road, where at 3 p.m. a service will be held. For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 16, 2019