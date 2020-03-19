|
Alyce-Jean McLaughlin
Brick - With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Alyce-Jean (Johnson) McLaughlin, our loving and devoted wife, mother, and friend to all whose lives she touched, born on January 28, 1958 and passed on March 16, 2020. She was a lover of life, her family, music, the beach, and a good time.
Alyce-Jean was a devoted wife and mother first and foremost. Her husband, Bill was her soulmate and they shared 40 years of marriage together. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. She was also a Bricktownship Crossing Guard for more than twenty years and made friends everywhere she went and touched more lives than we can count. She was so loving, thoughtful, and accepting of everyone.
She is the loving & devoted wife of William McLaughlin, mother of Sean McLaughlin, Mary-Alyce Whitham and her husband Jon, Brian McLaughlin and his wife Erica, adored Nana to Alice (her angel baby) and Hudson (her pretty boy) Whitham and Isla McLaughlin (her sunshine), and grand dog Kodi (her good boy, Kodiak). She is the cherished daughter of Alice Virginia Adams, beloved sister of Ed Johnson and his wife Lina, Craig Johnson and his wife Laurie, Dana Johnson, and Marilee Doeler and her husband Danny and sister-in-law to Bobby and Diane McLaughlin, Cary McLaughlin, and Sharon McLaughlin and loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father, Thomas, brother Tom, stepfather Sam, mother-in-law Roberta, and father-in-law William.
She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A celebration of life will be established at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the following charities: Surfrider Foundation https://www.surfrider.org/ or Make-A-Wish Foundation https://wish.org/. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 809 Central Ave., Seaside Park, NJ. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020