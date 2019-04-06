|
Alyce Lee
Middletown - Alyce Lee, 77, of Middletown, NJ., passed away suddenly on the evening of Tuesday April 2,2019 of natural causes. Alyce was born on August 25th, 1941 in Brooklyn NY.
Alyce was a longtime resident of Middletown where she lived with her pre-deceased partner Carl Bager and her beloved dog Lulu and Dexter the cat. Alyce loved her home and being surrounded by her many books and cookbooks as she was an ardent reader and enjoyed food and cooking. She was a renaissance woman with many interests and much knowledge of so many varied topics, particularly history, literature, movies , and politics which she was so passionate about. Alyce was a very happy and joyful woman who took pleasure in everything in life no matter how simple. She was caring and empathic to those she knew and loved as well as new acquaintances. She exuded kindness and warmth and was so comfortable to be with.
She loved her family, and the friends who were like family to her, more than anything, and was happiest when she was spending time with them, and they with her.
Although being severely hard of hearing she was a superlative listener and miraculously made a career of listening to people. She was a psychotherapist for 23 years at The George Otlowski Center for Mental Health in Perth Amboy, retiring in 2014. Alyce was one of those lucky people who enjoyed her profession so much that it was not a job to her. She truly cared for her clients and helping them was of great importance to her. She missed doing that so much that she recently began working again part time as a therapist in Shrewsbury, NJ. Alyce was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Lincroft, NJ, and enjoyed going to services on Sunday's and participating in their volunteer programs and functions.
She is survived by her children, daughters, Lorienne Lee-Chambarry of Middletown, Adrienne Lee-Papa and her husband George of West Long Branch, her son David Lee and his wife Dani of Red Bank, her grandchildren Gianluca, Abigail, and Winter, her sister Phoebe Smith of Selkirk NY, and her brother Robert Cohen of San Tan Valley Arizona.
A memorial service will be held at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home in Middletown, NJ, on Tuesday April 9, 2019 between the hours of 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 6, 2019