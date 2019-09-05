Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
Alycia Brune
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Episcopal Church
500 Lake Ave
Bay Head, NJ
Alycia M. (Ally) Brune


1974 - 2019
Alycia M. (Ally) Brune Obituary
Alycia (Ally) M. Brune

Brick - Alycia (Ally) M. Brune, 44, of Brick, NJ passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Ocean Medical Center, Brick, NJ, on 9/3/2019. Born in Point Pleasant, NJ, Ally was a specialty baker, homemaker, and former preschool teacher. An excellent cook and artist, Ally always made sure everyone was well fed and had the best personalized homemade presents for every occasion. Ally loved the beach, the autumn season, a nice glass of wine, and reading classic literature. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Ally is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, James, their daughter Emily Denaro and son in-law Christopher, daughter Sarah, son Matthew, sister Lauren McCarrick and her husband, Michael, sister Erica Palma and her husband, Angelo, sister Melissa Wallick, stepfather Mark Smith, mother-in-law Maureen Brune, and nine beloved nieces and nephews. Ally is predeceased by her father James (Jimmy) Avenoso, mother Connie Smith, brother-in-law Christopher Brune, and father-in-law James Brune. A viewing will be held on Friday, 9/6/2019, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick, NJ 08723 followed by a funeral service on Saturday, 9/7/2019, at 11:00 at All Saints Episcopal Church, 500 Lake Ave., Bay Head, NJ 08742. The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be sent to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (giving.mskcc.org).
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 5, 2019
