Freehold - Alys Terhune, 56, of Freehold, NJ, passed away after a long illness on June 17, 2019 at Care One in Holmdel. She was born in Red Bank, and lived in Freehold for many years until her illness. Alys graduated from Ann May Nursing School and worked as a dedicated Registered Nurse at Riverview Medical Center for over 30 years. She spent much of her career in the Orthopedic Department and finished up on the Acute Rehab unit until her retirement due to illness. Alys was the recipient of the Kellogg award for excellence in nursing. On her free time she enjoyed trips to Atlantic City. Her pride and joy were her nephew William and niece Rylee.

Surviving are her parents, Connie Niedzialkowski and Jack Rentschler; brother and sister-in-law, John and Monica Rentschler; nephew, William Rentschler, and niece, Rylee Rentschler.

Alys was preceded in death by her husband, David Terhune and her sister, Barbara Rentschler.

All service are private and under the direction of the John F. Pfleger Funeral Home.

For more information, or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 23, 2019
