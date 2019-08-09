Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
Alyssa Sparano
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
Alyssa L. Sparano


1994 - 2019
Brick - Alyssa L. Sparano, age 25 of Brick, passed away on August 7, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Alyssa was born in Westerly, RI and moved to Brick in 1999. She graduated from Brick Township High School in 2012 and attended Boston University. Alyssa was a cat lover, avid reader and gamer. She is survived by her mother and stepfather Karen and Richard Huerta, her boyfriend Daniel Liu, grandparents, Edward and Jacquelyn Fischer, brother, Gabriel Huerta and her father Steven Sparano. The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 3-7pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd. Brick, NJ 08723. Another viewing will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 9:30am to 10:30am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to www.rebeccasrescues.org. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 9, 2019
