Amanda Elaine Zawacki
Point Pleasant - Amanda Elaine Zawacki, age 53, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. She was born in Elizabeth, but has been a lifelong resident of Point Pleasant, where she graduated from Pt. Pleasant Boro High School in 1984.
Amanda, better known to some as Mandy, had previously been employed by K. Hovnanian, but in recent years, was the proud owner and operator of Amanda's Cleaning Service of Point Pleasant.
Mandy enjoyed long walks on the beach, watching the sunrises and sunsets, often spotted with a hand full of sea glass with her loving dog, Bucca at her side. She also loved flowers and spending time in her garden. Her greatest joy in life always, was spending time with her family, especially her boys, Justin and Cullen.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband, James Zawacki who passed in 2018.
Surviving are her loving sons, Justin C. Zawacki of Toms River and Cullen J. Zawacki of Pt. Pleasant Boro; her parents, Ernest and Judith Hendricksen of Little Egg Harbor; her sisters, Sharon Signorino and her husband, Ronald of Toms River, Tracey Hendricksen of Brick, and Elissa Mulvey and her husband, Gene of Pt. Pleasant Boro; her loving dog, Bucca and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Visitation will take place on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Justin Zawacki and Cullen Zawacki.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 19, 2019