Amanda Lee Troutman was born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire to Ralph Eugene Troutman and Emily Ann Hutchins. She graduated from Dover High School, Dover, NH in 1962. She was predeceased by her siblings, Kenneth, Joann, Joyce and Sadie. Amanda was married to Robert Allen Luhrs who passed away on May 1, 2010. Robert worked for the Eastman Kodak Company.



Amanda is survived by her step-daughters, Sondra Paulson of Millburn, NJ and Ellen Luhrs of Southampton, NJ, sister-in-law Barbara Lombardi of Middletown, NJ, step-grandchildren, Marshall Paulson of Aurora, Colorado, Elliott Paulson of Los Angeles, California, Heidi Paulson of Millburn, NJ and her niece Emily Willey of Berwick, Maine.



Amanda was an officer in the Salvation Army of Red Bank, NJ, and enjoyed helping others. While living in Edison, New Jersey, she worked in the bakery department of Shop-Rite and loved baking cakes. Her favorite occupation was as a school bus-aide at the Edison Board of Education. She loved riding the school bus with the students and had a soft spot in her heart for children with disabilities.



Amanda loved animals, especially her faithful German Shepherd, Justin. While living in Union Beach, NJ and then in Edison, NJ, she took pride in her vegetable garden.



During her final years, while suffering from advanced dementia, she received excellent care at The Cliffs at Eagle Rock in West Orange, where Amanda will be remembered for her upbeat personality, smile and dance moves.



(Due to the current Covid-19 concerns, there will not be a service.)









