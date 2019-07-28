Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Lincroft Presbyterian Church
270 Everett Road
Lincroft, NJ
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Lincroft Presbyterian Church
270 Everett Road
Lincroft, NJ
Amanda Mae Edwards

Amanda Mae Edwards
Amanda Mae Edwards

Middletown - In the early morning of Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Amanda Mae Edwards, passed away at age 86.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Lincroft Presbyterian Church, 270 Everett Road, Lincroft. There will be an open casket from 9:30-10:30 am at the church just prior to the service. Interment following the service will be at Fair View Cemetery followed by a repast back at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Mae's Mission, c/o Lincroft Presbyterian Church, 270 Everett Road, Lincroft, NJ 07738.

For full obituary, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 28, 2019
