Amanda Mae Edwards
Middletown - In the early morning of Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Amanda Mae Edwards, passed away at age 86.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Lincroft Presbyterian Church, 270 Everett Road, Lincroft. There will be an open casket from 9:30-10:30 am at the church just prior to the service. Interment following the service will be at Fair View Cemetery followed by a repast back at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Mae's Mission, c/o Lincroft Presbyterian Church, 270 Everett Road, Lincroft, NJ 07738.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 28, 2019