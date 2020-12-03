1/1
Amanda Porter
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amanda Porter

Howell - Amanda Strasburger VanDyke Porter, 93, formerly of Bradley Beach, died Dec.1 in the home of her daughter in Howell, NJ. A political activist, loving mother, and proud grandmother, Amanda was born February 20, 1927 in Atlantic City, NJ to Richard and Besse Strasburger. She graduated Red Bank High School class of 1945. She raised her children in Levittown and Fairless Hills, PA before moving to Bradley Beach in 1991.A life-long supporter of human rights, equality and world peace, for many years she could be seen Saturdays at the gates of Fort Monmouth protesting against war and injustice.

She is predeceased by her parents and brother, Alan Strasburger, and her husbands, Donald Van Dyke and Herbert Porter. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Argyros of Neptune, her children, Elizabeth (Tom) Banwell of Howell, David (Beth) Van Dyke of Sanibel, FL, Laura (Vincent Etzel) Porter of Howell, Patricia Porter of Pennsylvania and Richard Porter of Hamilton, NJ. She was proud grandmother of Rachael, Caitlin, Lauren, Corey, Jasmina, Sarah, Brian, Kyle, Danielle and Matthew, great grandmother of Callie, Haris, Luka and William, great-great grandmother of Remy and Lowery. She will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, Ocean.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels
2130 Highway 35
Ocean, NJ 07712
7324464242
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved