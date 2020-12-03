Amanda Porter



Howell - Amanda Strasburger VanDyke Porter, 93, formerly of Bradley Beach, died Dec.1 in the home of her daughter in Howell, NJ. A political activist, loving mother, and proud grandmother, Amanda was born February 20, 1927 in Atlantic City, NJ to Richard and Besse Strasburger. She graduated Red Bank High School class of 1945. She raised her children in Levittown and Fairless Hills, PA before moving to Bradley Beach in 1991.A life-long supporter of human rights, equality and world peace, for many years she could be seen Saturdays at the gates of Fort Monmouth protesting against war and injustice.



She is predeceased by her parents and brother, Alan Strasburger, and her husbands, Donald Van Dyke and Herbert Porter. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Argyros of Neptune, her children, Elizabeth (Tom) Banwell of Howell, David (Beth) Van Dyke of Sanibel, FL, Laura (Vincent Etzel) Porter of Howell, Patricia Porter of Pennsylvania and Richard Porter of Hamilton, NJ. She was proud grandmother of Rachael, Caitlin, Lauren, Corey, Jasmina, Sarah, Brian, Kyle, Danielle and Matthew, great grandmother of Callie, Haris, Luka and William, great-great grandmother of Remy and Lowery. She will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, Ocean.









