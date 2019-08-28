Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Amelia Tallarida
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amelia Tallarida


1953 - 2019
Amelia Tallarida Obituary
Amelia Tallarida

Brick - Amelia Tallarida 66, of Brick passed away Monday August 26, 2019 at Hospice House, Mt. Holly, NJ.

She was born in Pt. Pleasant Beach and lived in Brick all of her life.

Amelia was a Registered Nurse for thirty-eight years and for the last twenty years she worked for the Osbornville Elementary School. She enjoyed vacationing on the island with her family and shopping.

She was predeceased by her sister Antoinette Lazzaro.

Surviving is her husband Frank Tallarida; three daughters Amanda Marrone, Lauren Tallarida and Danielle Adinolfi; a brother Joseph Pizza; and two grandchildren Kaylee and Nora.

Cremation will be private. Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 28, 2019
