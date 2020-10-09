Amelia Tobia



formerly of Hazlet - Amelia Tobia, 80, formerly of Hazlet, NJ, died on October 6, 2020 in Westerlo Hamlet, NY. She was born in Manhattan, NY to the late John and Anna (nee McGee) Viera. Amelia worked in sales for AT&T. She was extremely talented in many different areas. Amelia could paint, sing, fix things around the house, and would play ball with the kids. Amelia was very special to so many people. She and her late husband were a match made in Heaven because of the bond they shared.



Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, William and Gina Tobia; her daughter and son-in-law, Juliann and Robert Fanning; her son, Martin Tobia; four grandchildren, Amelia Martinez, Mark Bracken, Anna Tobia-Perodi, and Athena William; three great-grandchildren, William, Breanna, and Anastasia Martinez; sister, Eileen Viera-Coupler; and many nieces and nephews.



Amelia was preceded in death by her beloved husband William; her granddaughter, Antoinette Tobia; her brother and sister-in-law, John and Margaret Viera; and her brother-in-law, Richard Coupler.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Monday, October 12, 2020 at 9:30 am at St. Catherine's RC Church, 110 Bray Ave., N. Middletown. Burial will follow at Bay View Cemetery, Leonardo.



Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store