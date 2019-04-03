|
Amelia Walker
Jackson Township - Amelia Walker, 101, of Jackson Twp., NJ passed away at home with her family at her side on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was born in Harrison, NY and had resided in Manchester Twp. before settling in Jackson Twp. 7 years ago.
Amelia was a dedicated teacher at the Switlik Elementary School in Jackson Twp. for 26 years, retiring in 1978.
She was a member of the Church of Grace and Peace in Toms River, NJ.
Amelia earned her BA in Education from Good Council College in New York and her MA in Education from Columbia University.
Amelia was very active in her community and she was known to be a friend to many. She considered sewing to be a passion and her family and neighbors will remember her gracious gifts to them.
During her 100th birthday celebration, Amelia remarked how proud she was to have her family and former students be with her during this special milestone.
Amelia was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Rose Vassallo; her first husband, William A. Poray in 1955; her second husband, Charles Walker in 1988; her daughter, Joanne; her grandson, Gary; and by her son-in-law, C. Albert Collins. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Jeanne Poray of Jackson Twp.; her daughter, Valerie Collins of Chicago; her grandchildren, Bill and his wife, Sharon, Ken and his wife, Amy, Dan and his wife, Mari, Michael and his wife, Paige, Albert and his wife, Terri, Dan and his wife, Stephanie, Shane and his wife, Patti and Shawn; her great grandchildren, Kelly, Kyle, Billy, Molly, Ryan, Caroline, Chase, Chelsea, Charlie, Jack, Brittany, Corey, Becca, Victoria, Olivia, Amber and John; and by her great-great grandchildren Payton and Joey.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5-8 PM at the George S. Hassler Funeral Home, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. A funeral gathering will be offered on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Her Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Route 9 at Clifton Ave., Lakewood Twp. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Amelia to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-1942, . For directions, further information and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 3, 2019