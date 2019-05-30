|
Amely Patricia Raff Elliott
Princeton - Amely Patricia Raff Elliott, age 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27th, at Acorn Glen, Princeton, NJ where she had resided for the past five years.
Pat was born in Long Branch, NJ on Saint Patrick's Day in 1929 and thus acquired her middle name by which she was known throughout her life. Her parents were Harry Pound and Amely Erbe Pound, immigrants to the United States from England and Germany respectively in the early 20th century. Pat also had a brother, Alfred, ten years older than herself to whom she looked up with affection and admiration. The Pound family raised and showed Airedale and Wire-haired Fox Terriers and Pat became a life-long dog lover.
As a young woman Pat took a job with AT&T and remained with that company and its successor Verizon for more than 30 years. She married Charles Henry Raff in 1956 and became mother to two step-children, Michael and Mary, whom she raised with care and loving-kindness as her own. In time she welcomed their spouses into the family with affection. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. Pat was generous with all her family. Her Thanksgiving dinners were a special treat.
After living in Little Silver, NJ for many years Pat and Charles retired and moved to a senior community in Manchester, NJ. Charles passed away in 1992. In 2002 Pat married Ward J. Elliott and they had four happy years together until he passed away. In 2013 Pat moved to the Acorn Glen Assisted Living facility in Princeton where she made many friends and was beloved by fellow residents and caregivers alike. Family members visited almost every day.
A life-long Episcopalian, Pat was active in St. John's Church in Little Silver, NJ and later in St. Stephen's Church in Whiting, NJ. In her years in Princeton, Pat was welcomed into the membership of All Saints Episcopal Church. She and her family are grateful for the pastoral care of Father Hugh Brown and his regular visits with the Eucharist.
Pat was pre-deceased by her parents, Harry and Amely Pound, her brother Alfred Pound, her husbands Charles Raff and Ward Elliott and her son Michael Raff. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Potter and son-in-law John F. Potter, grandchildren John W. Potter and his wife Li-Chuan Sara, Susanna Potter and her husband Hammad Jawdat, Charles Potter and his wife Helen, and great-grandchildren James Benjamin Potter and Lillian Joy Potter. Pat is also survived by Michael's companion of many years. Constance Grant and by two adult step-children from her second marriage, Ward Elliott, Jr. and Barbara Cole and their families.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11 AM at the Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad Street, Red Bank, NJ 07701 with calling hour beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Church Street, Little Silver, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, 16 All Saints' Road, Princeton, NJ 08540 or The Humane Society of the United States, Dept. HACDQ100904001, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 30, 2019