America M. Montgomery
West Long Branch - America M. Montgomery, 96 of West Long Branch died peacefully on May 24, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center. Born in Des Moines, Iowa, she had lived in Long Branch before moving to West Long Branch. She had worked for NJ Natural Gas Company, Vogel's Department Store and Dr. Ralph Binder. She was a 1942 graduate of Long Branch High School, a volunteer for Deborah Heart Foundation, a member of the Long Branch Seniors, and A.A.R.P., and a parishioner of Star of the Sea Church of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch.
She was predeceased by her husband, Clarence F. Montgomery in 2001 and her daughter-in-law, Carol Montgomery in 2016. Surviving are her sons and daughter-in-law, John Montgomery and William and Nancy Montgomery; 5 grandchildren, Theresa and Dennis, Jonette and Allan, Tiffany, Billy and Michelle and 8 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 30 from 4-7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Thursday; 9:30 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 am Mass at Holy Trinity Church, Long Branch. Entombment will be at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. Memorial donations may be made to Deborah Heart Foundation, 212 Trenton Road, Browns Mills, NJ 08015. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 28, 2019