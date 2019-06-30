Services
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
AHN United Methodist Church
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
Amie Elizabeth Jarmusz

Amie Elizabeth Jarmusz Obituary
Amie Elizabeth Jarmusz

Farmingdale - Amie Elizabeth Jarmusz, 37, of Farmingdale died on June 26 in her sleep. She is survived by her loving parents, Karen of Highlands, Ted and his fiancé Laura of Tinton Falls, her brother Luke of Galloway Township and maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Denny of Cincinnati, Ohio. Amie is also survived by her devoted group home housemates Alan, Karen and Kenny; and the many dedicated and loving caregivers at her home, Children's Center and at SPUR; cherished aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Amie was jubilant and lived life to the fullest, bringing joy everywhere she went.

A Memorial Service will be held at AHN United Methodist Church in Atlantic Highlands on Friday, July 5th at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to SPUR (Special People United to Ride) or to the ARC of Monmouth Farmingdale Group Home. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 30, 2019
