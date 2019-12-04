Services
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
Amy Annecharico
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Rose
603 7th Ave
Belmar, IL
Amy F. Annecharico


1965 - 2019
Amy F. Annecharico age 54 passed away peacefully, Monday December 2, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ. Amy was born in Pt. Pleasant and was raised in Bradley Beach before moving to Howell Township for 25 years. She was a beloved employee at Garden State Sealing Inc. for over 10 years.

Amy is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Tony Annecharico, her daughter, Brandi and husband Daniel Spagnuolo, her son, Anthony J. Annecharico, her sister, Lauri D'Ambrose and husband Pasquale, her granddaughter, Brooklynn Francis and her goddaughter, Gianna.

Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 pm Friday Dec. 6, 2019 at Buckley Funeral Home. 509 Second Ave, Asbury Park. A Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10:00 am at Saint Rose. 603 7th Ave, Belmar . Interment immediately following, Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Neptune.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Brain Injury Alliance of NJ, 825 Georges Road, North Brunswick NJ, 08902.

For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
