Amy F. Annecharico
Amy F. Annecharico age 54 passed away peacefully, Monday December 2, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ. Amy was born in Pt. Pleasant and was raised in Bradley Beach before moving to Howell Township for 25 years. She was a beloved employee at Garden State Sealing Inc. for over 10 years.
Amy is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Tony Annecharico, her daughter, Brandi and husband Daniel Spagnuolo, her son, Anthony J. Annecharico, her sister, Lauri D'Ambrose and husband Pasquale, her granddaughter, Brooklynn Francis and her goddaughter, Gianna.
Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 pm Friday Dec. 6, 2019 at Buckley Funeral Home. 509 Second Ave, Asbury Park. A Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10:00 am at Saint Rose. 603 7th Ave, Belmar . Interment immediately following, Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Neptune.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Brain Injury Alliance of NJ, 825 Georges Road, North Brunswick NJ, 08902.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019