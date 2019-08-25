|
|
Anastasia Michaelides
Jensen Beach, FL & Belmar - Anastasia "Stacy" Michaelides, 85, of Jensen Beach, FL and Belmar, NJ passed away on August 18, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born on March 31, 1934 to George and Athanasia (Pilafi) Haramis in New York City. She attended Hunter College and received her Masters Degree from Fordham University. She also attended Greek School and taught Sunday School at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church in Washington Heights. She served as a Teacher, Assistant Principal, and Principal at The Cathedral School, the parochial School of the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity. She then served as Principal of the School of the Transfiguration in Corona, NY from 1975 to 1985.
Stacy entered the Public School System in New Jersey and served as a Principal in Asbury Park, NJ, a Supervisor of Instruction in Marlboro, NJ, Superintendent in East Newark, and consulted with Hoboken and Little Ferry before retiring. Upon her retirement, she mentored potential superintendents in West New York. She was a member of NJASA and the Hudson County Professional Development Consortium, and other professional organizations.
Anastasia is survived by her two daughters, Elise Rogers and her husband Lee, of Wall Township, NJ, and Andrea Hellinghausen and her husband Bill, of Brick, NJ; four grand children, Anastasia, Amanda, Alexandra, and Nicholas; and four great-grandchildren, Ryan, Bryce, Hope, and Brayden; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Michelides; brother, George Haramis and sister-in-law Georgette, of Stuart, FL; and sister, Despina Grisi and brother-in-law Frank, of Jersey City, NJ.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 2pm - 4pm & 6pm - 8pm at Oceanside Memorial Home, 2014 Main St., Lake Como, NJ.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, 11:00 am at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1033 West Park Avenue, Ocean, NJ 07712.
Burial will follow in the St. George Greek Orthodox Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to The Cathedral School, 319 E 74th St., New York, NY 10021.
Online condolences can be given at www.oceansidememorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019