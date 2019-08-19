|
Anastasia Piro
Hazlet - Anastasia Piro, 88, of Hazlet, passed away, Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Bayside Manor, Keansburg. Born in Brooklyn, she resided there before moving to Hazlet. She worked as a Administrative Assistant before staying home to raise her children. She was a parishioner at St. Benedicts RC Church, Holmdel and a member of the Hazlet Seniors Club. Anastasia volunteered at St. Benedict School while her sons were in attendance, worked in the Alumni office at St. John Vianny High School and was an active participant in Prayer Shawl Ministry at St. Benedict's.
Anastasia was predeceased by her husband Felice, her parents Dominic and Adeline Ruocco and her brother Michael Ruocco She is survived by her loving children; Richard Piro and his wife Linda of Hazlet, Martin Piro and his companion Louise Cloonan of Old Bridge; cherished granddaughters, Lauren Piro and her husband Ryan Lemanski, Karen Piro and sisters, Agnes Caminiti and Pauline Fusco. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 2-4 & 7-9PM, at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place, Keyport, NJ 07735; and Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 9 AM at the funeral home, with a 10 AM mass at St. Benedicts RC Church, Holmdel. Interment will follow at Shoreland Memorial Gardens, Hazlet. You may post a condolence to the family at www.dayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 19, 2019