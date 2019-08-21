|
Andras "Andy" Laczi Jr.
Sewaren - Andy died tragically on July 20, 2019 just 2 weeks after his 53rd birthday. Andy was born in Rahway and lived in central Jersey most of his life. Predeceased by his parents Andras Laczi Sr. and Marie Laczi, his sister Barbara Ann Laczi. Survived by his children Andras Laczi III and Abigail Marie Laczi, his stepmother Myrtle Laczi, sister Marie Trinneer and her husband Richard, his brother John Laczi and sister-in-law Sherry.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial to celebrate Andy's life at Island Heights United Methodist Church, 111 Ocean Avenue, Island Heights NJ 08732, Thursday, August 29, 2019 1pm-4pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 21, 2019