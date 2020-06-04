Andrea M. Paris
Andrea M. Paris

Toms River - Andrea Marcy (Schulman) Paris, passed away on May 28, 2020 in Toms River, NJ at the age of 63. Born in Newark and raised in Union, she was predeceased by her parents, Selma and William Schulman. Andrea is survived by her husband of 37 years Michael Paris and their daughters, Julie and Jenna; and sisters, Robin (Dr. Alex) Rosen and Heidi (Fred) Stein; and nieces and nephews.

For complete obituary, please visit www.horizonfuneralservices.com




No memorial events are currently scheduled.
