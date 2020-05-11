Andrea Marie Andosca
Hazlet - Andrea Marie Andosca, 37, of Hazlet, passed away Saturday, May 9th, at home. She was born in Red Bank and was a life long resident of Hazlet. She worked as a Barista for Dunkin Donuts, most recently in Holmdel. She was a graduate of Raritan High School. She had a great love for Elvis and the Rangers.
Andrea is predeceased by her grandparents Frank and Anna Andosca, and Alex and Kathryn Derevjanik.
Andrea is survived by her loving parents Carol and Joseph; her dear brothers; Joseph and his wife Denise of Hazlet, Nicholas of Glen Gardner and his girlfriend Stacy Danner and her two adored nephews, Joseph and James. Andrea will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
Andrea's family will have a private family visitation at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Pl., Keyport NJ, 07735 followed by burial at Fairview Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name at Turningpointdv.org To leave a message of sympathy for the family, please do so on our website www.dayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 11 to May 12, 2020.