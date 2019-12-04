|
|
Andrea Michelle Gerstner
Andrea Michelle Gerstner, who was born in Naples, Italy on April 27, 1970, died on Thursday, November 29, 2019 in Point Pleasant. She graduated from Georgian Court in 1998 with a degree in Liberal Arts.
She was predeceased by her brother Adrian in 1986.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Thomas; her two children Isabella and Sophia; a stepdaughter, Kayla and her husband, Paul. She is also survived by her mother, Linda C. Isenburg and her father Stewart J. Isenburg and his partner Vicki C. Gernert; and (step-mother) June and Thomas Gerstner as well as family members in the United Kingdom.
She loved her family and will be greatly missed. Andrea was taken far too soon with no time for good-byes. Her family is broken hearted - but she will be in our hearts forever.
A Viewing will be held on Friday, December 6th from 2:00-4:00 PM at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street in Toms River. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the mental health Association in N.J.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019