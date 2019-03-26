|
Andrew A. Sinatra
- - Andrew A. Sinatra, 93, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. Andy was born at home on Division Avenue in Garfield, June 30, 1925. He was the devoted son of the late Antonino Sinatra, of Lercara Friddi, Palermo, Sicily, and the late Lucia Lombardi Sinatra, of Muro Lucano, Basilicata, Italy. Andy's beloved wife Wanda (nee Krupinski) Sinatra passed away in 2007. He had four siblings and six half-brothers and sisters, all previously deceased; Castenze Sinatra, Mildred Jackson (nee Sinatra), aka Carmella, Helen Pezzementi (nee Sinatra), Angelo Sinatra, Vito "Bill" Ventura, Angelina Ventura, Gerolamo Ventura, Mother Celerina Ventura, Francesca Macaluso (nee Sinatra), and a brother, Andrea Sinatra, who passed away before Andy was born.
He is survived by his daughter, Nora Sinatra Broszeit, and her husband Richard, of Mays Landing, and Naples, FL, and their children, Rhonda Broszeit Lowe of Mays Landing, and Eric Broszeit of South Boundbrook; his son, Andrew Sinatra, of Manchester, and his daughter, Tara Sinatra and her two sons, Asaiah and Nico Roman; and his daughter, Pat Sinatra, and her husband, Steve Della Ruffa, of Woodstock, NY, and their two daughters, Martine Della Ruffa and Dina Della Ruffa, of Denver, CO.
Andrew worked from the age of eleven at Horne's Dairy in Paramus, and as a caddy in Saddle Brook, until he enlisted in the Civilians Conservation Corps and traveled to Utah to build the loop roads in the Wasatch Range. Upon his return home, he was employed at Botany Mills in Passaic, and then Forstmann Woolen Mills in Garfield, where both of his parents were employed as well as most of his siblings. It was there that he met his wife of 62 years, Wanda Krupinski. In 1943 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served in the Horse Marines in Bloomington, Indiana, before being deployed to the South Pacific to fight the enemy in the Marshall Islands, Guam, Guadal Canal, and Okinawa. Suffering from wounds and a blast concussion from a nearby mortar, he was sent home. He was awarded two Purple Hearts for wounds received in Guam and Okinawa. Upon his return home, Andrew married Wanda in 1945. Post-war Andrew was employed in many fields as a construction worker, mason, electroplater, and chemical operator. At Givaudan, Inc., he started as a chemical operator and retired in 1988 as foreman in Yard and Maintenance. He was a man who enjoyed community and served as an excellent leader and organizer. He was a member of the Hillside S.A.C., Wallington, and served as president for two terms. He maintained his affiliation with the Marine Corps by being a lifetime member of the 6th Division Marine Corps League. He served as president for two separate terms and is honored with the status of president emeritus. He was also a member of the VFW and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. He served as an OCAW union president during the early 1970's.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral Thursday, 9:00 AM, from the Kamienski Funeral Home, 106 Locust Avenue, Wallington, and 10:00 AM at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church, Wallington. Entombment at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Paterson. Visiting Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the National Headquarters, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky 41076, in memory of Andrew A. Sinatra, would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 26, 2019