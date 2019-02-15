Services
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
732 899 3300
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
View Map
Andrew Arthur Coeyman Obituary
Andrew Arthur Coeyman

Brick - Andrew Arthur Coeyman, 47, of Brick, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

Born in Point Pleasant, he lived in Brick for most of his life.

Andrew was a graduate of Brick Memorial High School and worked as a licensed plumber. He was a history buff, fossil hunter, and reader. He also loved the beach and was an avid NY Yankees fan.

He was predeceased by his son, Alexander Coeyman.

Surviving are his children, James Myers, Kaitlyn Ferrara, Matthew Coeyman, and Andrew Coeyman. Also surviving are his parents, Andrew R. and Alyce Ann (Cassie) Coeyman; his grandfather, William Cassie; two grandchildren, Kai Alexander Murphy and Lilliana Teyssier; his former wife and good friend, Theresa Coeyman; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his beloved parrot, "Cindy."

Visitation will be from 1 - 4 p.m., Saturday, February 16 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road, where at 3 p.m. a service will be held.

For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 15, 2019
