Andrew Bizub Sr.
Andrew Bizub Sr.

Berkeley Twp - Andrew Bizub, 94, of Berkeley Twp., NJ passed away Saturday September 12, 2020 at Bridgeway Care Center, Bridgewater, NJ. Born in Port Blanchard, Pennsylvania Andrew had lived in Roselle before moving to the Toms River area in 1991. Andrew was a Molder for Western Electric in Clark, NJ. Andrew was a WWII Army Veteran who proudly served his country. He was a communicant of St. Maximillian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Twp., NJ.

Andrew was predeceased by his wife Dorothy in 2005, and his siblings, brother John and his wife Beatrice, sister Mary and her husband John Rupchis sister Sophie and he husband John Segeda, sister Julia and her husband John Pacheco and is survived by his three sons, Andrew Jr and his wife Maureen, Mark and his wife Madeline, Michael and his wife Laurie, his three grandchildren, Morgan, Claudia and Hailey, his brother Joseph and his wife Josephine and a host of loving relatives.

Visitation will be held Thursday September 17, 2020 at the Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Rd., Toms River, from 9:30 am till 11:30 am with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held 12 pm Thursday at St. Maximillian Kolbe Church, Berkeley Twp., and Interment to follow at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Visiting Home Care Service of Ocean County, 105 Sunset Ave., Toms River, NJ 08755. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
