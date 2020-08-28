Andrew Christian Borden



Andrew "Andy" Christian Borden, age 57, died at home in Toms River on August 15, 2020 after an almost two year battle with cancer. "Life's a brick."



Andy was a graduate of Toms River High School South and Rutgers University and was an advertising account executive in NYC for 25 years.



As word quickly spread of Andy's death, phones and social media immediately erupted with reflections, stories, remembrances, and sadness. Rarely one to get emotional, Andy shied away from any intimation of adoration or appreciation, "bite me." He would rather make people joyful and appreciated the sound of laughter over anything else. Andy lived life to the fullest and his infectious laugh had the ability to attract the attention of anyone within earshot. He was larger than life in spirit, stature (6'7" - "Meet at Andy"), and sass. He brought light to any room he entered and had the gift of making people feel special and valuable, "I'm a giver."



Andy valued his friendships and made them a priority in his life. He was supportive, encouraging, and entertaining and he connected with people wherever he went, easily building bridges between communities. Andy leaves behind more friends and "families" than can be named including his 'hometown crew' from high school, his NYC/Bovina family, his Gotham Volleyball teammates, and his Fire Island housemates.



Family members who will dearly miss Andrew include his mother, Lois; his Aunt Gayle, his siblings, Eric (Kathy), Ian (Dawn), and Leslie, aka Bunny. He regrettably also leaves behind his beloved nieces and nephews, Heather (Greg), Alison, Stephen, Conor, Charlotte, and Aidan as well as his 6 great nieces and nephews, who he absolutely adored.



Andy did not pass through the Pearly Gates without many, many friends and family greeting him, including his father, Howard S. Borden, Jr. and his best friend Lenny, who was no doubt waiting with a cocktail in hand and a story to tell.



Andy supported the arts in NYC, and advocated for human rights, women's equality and GLBTQ rights. He asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research. A private Celebration of Life will be celebrated by the family, but remembrances of Andy may be submitted via his FaceBook page.









