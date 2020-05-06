Andrew Francis Jimenez



Andrew Francis Jimenez passed away Friday May 1, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, FL, surrounded by loved ones. Andrew was born in NYC on December 23, 1961 and lived in Keansburg, NJ and Dania, Fl. He is predeceased by his father Peter Paul Jimenez, his mother Dorothy Jean Hernandez, his stepmother Leah Elizabeth Gyurko Lowe, his brother Peter Charles Jimenez and his sister Kathleen Ann Lowe.



Andrew is survived by his daughter Amanda and grandchildren Kaylee, Jeremy and Peyton Bodkin of Henryville, In.



Andrew's surviving siblings are Patricia Ellen Martin, Kathleen Pagano, Mary Jimenez, Joseph Jimenez, Dorothy Jimenez, Genine Vizzone, and many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins.



Andrew was a hospitality executive at The Riverside Hotel, Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Prior to his career in luxury hotels, Andrew proudly served his country as a Steward in the U.S. Navy.



Andrew's passion was his family, friends and beloved dog Bandit. He looked forward to Thanksgiving gatherings in Georgia, his birthday/Christmas celebrations, the annual family reunion, and his frequent trips to New Jersey. More than anything Andrew loved being a Jimenez.



Andrew will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will follow at The Riverside Hotel in Fl. The family will also have a Church Service in NJ, his final resting place at the Holmdel Cemetery with his mother and father. All dates are forthcoming.









